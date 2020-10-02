Doris J. Theriault
Doris J. Theriault, 83, passed away September 24, 2020. Beloved wife of Arthur for 64 years; loving mother of Michael (Judi) Theriault, Steven Theriault, Tim (Jennifer) Theriault, Karen Theriault and Dan Theriault; cherished grandmother of Sarah (Mark) VanDenend, Shannon (Jim) Morrow, Brianne (Rob) Stangle, David (Natalie) Theriault, Brett Theriault, Camille Theriault, Anastasia Theriault, Martina Theriault, James Theriault and Amanda; proud great-grandmother of 14; dear sister of Ron (Roseanne) Eiternick.
Doris was an accomplished ACBL master Bridge player, past member Village Links of Glen Ellyn Womens's golf league and past president of Wheaton St. Francis High School Parents Club. Doris enjoyed knitting and crocheting. She was an outstanding housewife and friend to many.
Visitation Monday September 28, 2020 from 9 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home 430 E. Roosevelt Rd., Wheaton, IL 60187. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery Hillside, IL.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in memory of Doris J. Theriault to Elmhurst Memorial Hospital Cancer Center @ www.emhfoundation.org
.
Due to Covid restrictions we allow 50 people with masks on in the building at one time. Info @ www.williams-kampp.com
or (630) 668-0016.