DORIS E. HERTZMANN
Doris E. Hertzmann age 89 of Downers Grove, IL. Beloved wife of the late James (1994); loving mother of Deborah ( late Jeffrey) Mrazek, Michael Hertzmann, Sandra (Dennis) Zynda, and Michelle (late Steve) Autry; cherished grandmother of Jeffrey, Candace (Declan), Jennifer (Adam), Cameron, Laura and Crystal; devoted great-grandmother of Donovan, Anthony, William, Eva and the late Sophya; dear sister of the late Lois (Bob) Ratcliffe, and sister-in-law of Neil (late Peggy) Hertzmann.
Doris was a part-time nurse and a long-time member of Christ Lutheran Church of Clarendon Hills, IL. Interment Clarendon Hills Cemetery Darien IL.
Private Services were held. Memorials and information about to Platelet Donations www.redcrossblood.org/donate-blood/how-to-donate/types-of-blood-donations/platelet-donation.html would be appreciated.
For information www.toonfuneralhome.com OR 630-968-0408
Doris E. Hertzmann age 89 of Downers Grove, IL. Beloved wife of the late James (1994); loving mother of Deborah ( late Jeffrey) Mrazek, Michael Hertzmann, Sandra (Dennis) Zynda, and Michelle (late Steve) Autry; cherished grandmother of Jeffrey, Candace (Declan), Jennifer (Adam), Cameron, Laura and Crystal; devoted great-grandmother of Donovan, Anthony, William, Eva and the late Sophya; dear sister of the late Lois (Bob) Ratcliffe, and sister-in-law of Neil (late Peggy) Hertzmann.
Doris was a part-time nurse and a long-time member of Christ Lutheran Church of Clarendon Hills, IL. Interment Clarendon Hills Cemetery Darien IL.
Private Services were held. Memorials and information about to Platelet Donations www.redcrossblood.org/donate-blood/how-to-donate/types-of-blood-donations/platelet-donation.html would be appreciated.
For information www.toonfuneralhome.com OR 630-968-0408
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Suburban Life Publications on May 14, 2020.