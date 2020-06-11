Doris C. McCormick
1922 - 2020
Doris C. McCormick

Doris C. McCormick, age 98, of Lombard, died June 6, 2020 at Good Samaritan Hospital.

Arrangements were made by Brust Funeral Home, Lombard.

Visit www.brustfuneralhome.com or call 888-629-0094 for information.


Published in Suburban Life Publications on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
