Doris C. McCormick
Doris C. McCormick, age 98, of Lombard, died June 6, 2020 at Good Samaritan Hospital.
Arrangements were made by Brust Funeral Home,135 S. Main Street, Lombard.
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Jun. 11, 2020.