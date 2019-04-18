|
Donna Lawruk-Ullrich
Donna Ullrich (Lawruk) Nee Hedberg, 72, passed away April 8, 2019. She was employed at both the Lyons Public Library & Bekins Van Lines. She enjoyed gardening and music. Long time resident of Lyons and most recently Flanagan Nursing Home. Survived by her children: Michelle Lawruk (Richard McDade) & Jennifer Costello (Thomas). Also survived by her brother Gerald Hedberg (Jane), sister Bargara Hardy (Don) & brother Brian Hedberg (Karen) along with several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held in Michigan at a later date.
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Apr. 18, 2019