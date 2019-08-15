|
Donna M. Sterka
Donna M. Sterka, age 63 of Downers Grove, IL, passed away August 9, 2019 after a courageous battle against cancer. Donna lived in Downers Grove most of her life. She was employed for 30 years at M&M Mars and 2 years at Meijer in the bake shop.
Donna loved to travel, baking/cooking (she made a much sought after German potato salad), garage sales, crafts, animals (the squirrels hit against the door when they wanted peanuts) and fishing. She was a friend to everyone she met and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her father George Sterka and her brother Douglas Sterka. She is survived by her beloved mother, Audrey; her loving siblings Debbie (Bob) Polovina, David (Linda) Sterka, Daniel Sterka, and Deanna (Chris) Patush; sister-in-law Lori Sterka; longtime companion, Joe Myrick; and her greatest joy...her nieces, nephews and great nieces with whom she was very generous.
Per Donna's wishes, cremation rites were respectfully addressed.
A celebration of Donna's life will be held at the American Legion Hall, 4000 Saratoga Ave, Downers Grove, IL, Sunday, August 18, 2:00 pm -5:00 pm.
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Aug. 15, 2019