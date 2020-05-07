Donald John Tieri, Sr.Born: April 8, 1933; in Chicago Heights, ILDied: April 30, 2020; in Batavia, ILDonald John Tieri, Sr. died peacefully in his home surrounded by family on April 30, in Batavia, IL at the age of 87.Donald is survived by his loving wife, Cherie; children the Magnificent 7, Donald, Jr. (Michelle), Colleen (Tim), Angeline (Daniel), Rocco (Kristie), Cherie, Kathleen (Joshua), and Elizabeth; grandchildren Daniel, Donald, Nick, Christopher, Vincent, Evangeline, Luis, Vivian, Tim, Rocco, Sophia, Emma, Angelo, Mortimer, Hugh, and Felix, and great-granddaughter Ziva; brothers Robert and Raymond Tieri and Frank (Charlene) Jania, and many adored nieces and nephews. Donald is preceded in death by his father Rocco Tieri, mother Angeline (née Orawiec) and step-father Frank Jania.Donald was born on April 8, 1933 in Chicago Heights, IL to Angeline and Rocco. He graduated from St. Joseph High School (Chicago) in 1951. Donald served in the US Army from 1952-1954, stationed in Trieste, Italy, and honed his skills as a typist reaching 95 wpm. After meeting on a blind date, he married Cherie (née Barr) in 1968 and shared a passion for movies and family for over 51 years.A hard worker for life, Donald retired after 35 years as a Teamster, but never from his decades-long business Tierific Sales, working on his magnets and pictures until his last days . His dedication to hard work, his love of movies, pool, flea marketing and travel is shared by his family.Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Honor Flight Network or Riverside United Methodist Church. The family would like to thank the staff at Hines VA Hospital for their loving dedication and care.Arrangements entrusted to Ivins/Moravecek Funeral Home