Donald I. Judson



Donald I. Judson died peacefully on July 6, 2019, surrounded by family. He was 88. Don was Associate Priest at Episcopal Church of our Saviour in Elmhurst, Illinois, where he lived happily with Jean, his wife of 41 years.



A graduate of Amherst College and Episcopal Divinity School, Don served as pastor at parishes in Albany, New York, and Fremont, Ohio, and as campus minister at Miami University of Ohio, where he gave counsel and comfort to many in the turbulent era of the late 1960s. Settling in Chicago in 1974, he earned his Masters Degrees in Divinity and Social Work from the University of Chicago and continued his ministry through social work as well as in the Church.



Throughout the 1990s, he worked with the Human Rights Authority of the Illinois Guardianship and Advisory Commission, until his retirement in September 2000. After retirement, he served on the board of the DuPage County Senior Citizens Council, where he was also Board President for a term. While volunteering with Meals on Wheels and other charitable organizations, he continued his work as a priest, his original vocation and the one from which he never retired.



He is survived by his wife Jean, his sons Tom and Andrew, his brother Allan, his grandson Dylan, and Dylan's fianc e, Liz.



Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, at Episcopal Church of Our Saviour, 116 E. Church Street, Elmhurst, Illinois. Services will be followed by a private interment. Memorial contributions may be made to Episcopal Relief and Development at support.episcopalrelief.org. Visitors are welcome to share their memories of Don at www.ahlgrim.com/obituary/donald-i-judson. Arrangements by Ahlgrim Funeral Home. Info 630-834-3515 or www.ahlgrim.com. Published in Suburban Life Publications on July 19, 2019