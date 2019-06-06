Donald S. Hitchcock



Born: May 12, 1929



Died: May 27, 2019



Donald S. Hitchcock of LaGrange Park, IL and formerly of Western Springs, IL died Monday May 27, 2019, at Adventist La Grange Memorial Hospital.



He was born on a farm near Dupont, Ohio on May 12, 1929, the fourth son of the late George C. and Teresa (Ridenour) Hitchcock. On July 4, 1955, he married the late Gwenna F. (Hicks) Hitchcock, R.N., who died in 2006.



Survivors include three sons, Thomas and his partner Joseph Paolucci of Buchanan, MI, Michael of Los Angeles, CA, and James of Claremont, CA; three grandchildren, Harrison Paolucci-Hitchcock, Joseph Paolucci-Hitchcock, and Gwenna Flynn Hitchcock, and sister-in-law Marylee McKim of Buford, GA.Preceding him in death were three brothers, Charles L., George J. and Robert C. Hitchcock and one three day-old sister.



Don graduated from Continental High School in 1947, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy of Kings Point, NY, in 1951, and received a Masters of Management degree from Northwestern University, Evanston, IL, in 1980. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War as an engineering officer and executive officer on the minesweeper USS Wheater, AM390.



Prior to his naval service, Donald was employed by the Military Sea Transportation Service, transporting troops from Brooklyn, NY to Germany.



After his naval service, he was a supervisor at Central Foundry Division of General Motors, Defiance, OH, from 1955 to1970. He then joined the architectural/engineering and consulting firm Lester B. Knight & Associates Inc., Chicago, IL, from 1970 to1992 as Executive Vice President. Donald subsequently joined the Berger Group of East Orange, NJ, and Kehar Soodan & Associates Inc., Chicago, until his retirement at the age of 79.



Donald was a licensed professional engineer (P.E.) in IL, IN, OH, and WV. He was also the past president of the Foundry Equipment Manufacturers Association and past member of the Executive Club of Chicago, the Chicago Athletic Club, and LaGrange Country Club. Additionally, he was a member of the LaGrange American Legion Post, The Economic Club of Chicago, American Foundrymen's Association, and the First Congregational Church of Western Springs, IL.



Visitation was held Friday, May 31 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside. Services were held Saturday, June 1 at the First Congregational Church of Western Springs. Interment at Bronswood Cemetery, Oak Brook. Memorial donations given to Pillars Community Health (formerly LATH) are appreciated (www.pillarscommunityhealth.org). Funeral Info: 708-352-6500 www.hjfunerals.com Published in Suburban Life Publications on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary