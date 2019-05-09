Suburban Life Publications Obituaries
Toon Funeral Home - Westmont
109 North Cass Avenue
Westmont, IL 60559
(630) 968-2262
Donald Smejkal
DONALD G. SMEJKAL

Donald G. Smejkal, age 78, of Westmont, IL. Donald at one time owned L & F Pizza, Gregg's Station, and was a bartender at Uptown Tavern.

Beloved father of Donna Gibson, the late Cathy Smejkal, the late Darla Smejkal, and James Smejkal; cherished grandfather of Jakeob, Justin, and Michael; proud great-grandfather of Christina, Anthony, Alexa, and Jakeob Jr.; and fond uncle. Devoted son of the late William Smejkal and the late Mildred Matousek Smejkal; dear brother of Robert(Jeanne), Marilyn, Linda Lee, and the late William (2012). Donald was an animal lover.

Visitation and Services have been held. Interment was at Clarendon Hills Cemetery, Darien, IL.

Arrangements by Toon Funeral Home, Westmont, IL 630-968-2262 or www.toonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Suburban Life Publications on May 9, 2019
""