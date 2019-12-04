|
Donald F. Sherpan
Donald F. Sherpan, age 85, long time Berwyn resident, retired personnel manager and U.S. Army Veteran, at rest November 30, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Barbara J. Sherpan (nee: Gates) for 44 years. Loving father of Jennifer Sherpan, Christopher (Jana) Sherpan and Eric (DeAnna) Sherpan. Cherished grandfather of John, Connor, Evan and Henri. Dear brother of Karen Halla. Many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Visitation Sunday December 8th from 3:00 to 8:00 pm at Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Ltd. 2921 S. Harlem Ave; Berwyn. Funeral service Monday December 9th 10:30 am at the funeral home. Interment: Oakridge-Glen Oak Cemetery. Information: 708-484-4111 or adolfservices.com
Published in Suburban Life Publications from Dec. 4 to Dec. 12, 2019