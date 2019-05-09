|
DON KALIVODA
DON KALIVODA, age 68, of Florida, formerly a 40 year resident of Westmont.
Beloved husband of the late Jeanne (2003); loving father of Kristin K. (fianc Anthony Hunt) Kalivoda; dear son of the late James and the late Frances Kalivoda; caring brother of Diane Dattilo; fond uncle of Chuck Dattilo.
Don was an Air Force Veteran, and he loved his dog "CoCo Puff".
All services are private. For additional information www.toonfuneralhome.com OR 630-968-2262
Published in Suburban Life Publications on May 9, 2019