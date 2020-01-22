Suburban Life Publications Obituaries
|
Toon Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4920 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL 60515
(630) 968-0408
Dolores Wenc
Dolores Wenc
Dolores Wenc

Dolores Wenc Obituary
Dolores Wenc

Dolores (Sikorski) Wenc of Downers Grove, IL. Beloved wife of Daniel Wenc; loving mother of Susan (Tom) Mikulka, Steven (Patti) Sikorski and Nancy Sikorski; devoted grandmother of Becky and Kelsey Sikorski; cherished great-grandmother of Ashlynn Sikorski also Vincent Rocko and Valentino Ilari.

She was preceded in death by her parents Eugene and Blanche McClane; her first husband Frank Sikorski and a grandson Vincent Ilari.

Dolores retired from the Downers Grove School District 58 teaching the primary grades after more than 20 years. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Downers Grove.

A memorial visitation will take place on Saturday January 25, 2020 from 10AM until noon. Memorials to the www.donate3.cancer.org would be appreciated. For additional information www.toonfuneralhome.com OR 630-968-0408
Published in Suburban Life Publications from Jan. 22 to Jan. 30, 2020
