Steuerle Funeral Home
350 South Ardmore Avenue
Villa Park, IL 60181
(630) 832-4161
Dolores Olson
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Dolores R. Olson Obituary
Dolores R. Olson nee Oldenburg

Dolores R. Olson nee Oldenburg 91 of Villa Park, Il Beloved wife of the late Donald. Loving mother Virginia Olson, Patricia (Ed) Peterson, Steve and David, and the late John Olson. Cherished grandmother of Brian and Cory (John) Schmid. Great grandmother of Iyla Schmid.Fond sister of the late Elmer "Ricky"Oldenburg. Aunt and great aunt of several nieces and nephews.

Visitation Thursday October 3, 2019 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Steuerle Funeral Home 350 S. Ardmore Ave. Villa Park, IL 60181 Funeral Friday October 4, 2019 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Elm Lawn Cemetery Elmhurst, Il. for further info 1-630-832-4161 or www.steuerlefh.com
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Oct. 4, 2019
""