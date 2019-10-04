|
|
Dolores R. Olson nee Oldenburg
Dolores R. Olson nee Oldenburg 91 of Villa Park, Il Beloved wife of the late Donald. Loving mother Virginia Olson, Patricia (Ed) Peterson, Steve and David, and the late John Olson. Cherished grandmother of Brian and Cory (John) Schmid. Great grandmother of Iyla Schmid.Fond sister of the late Elmer "Ricky"Oldenburg. Aunt and great aunt of several nieces and nephews.
Visitation Thursday October 3, 2019 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Steuerle Funeral Home 350 S. Ardmore Ave. Villa Park, IL 60181 Funeral Friday October 4, 2019 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Elm Lawn Cemetery Elmhurst, Il. for further info 1-630-832-4161 or www.steuerlefh.com
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Oct. 4, 2019