Dolores M. Pearce
Dolores M. Pearce, nee Safranski, age 85 formerly of Downers Grove. Beloved wife of the late John Pearce. Loving mother of Laura (the late Scott) Malcak, the late Robert Pearce, and the late William Pearce. Proud grandmother of Steve and Jacob Pearce, Dannielle (Frank) Cunningham, Brittney (Luke) Kulow, Michelle (Bryan) Mears, and Jacklynn (Troy) Cunningham and great-grandmother of fifteen.
Family and friends to meet for graveside services at Clarendon Hills Cemetery, 6900 South Cass Avenue, Darien Thursday, August 27th at 10 a.m. A special thank you to Westmont Manor Care and St. Thomas Hospice for their loving care. Arrangements by Toon Funeral Home, Downers Grove, IL 630-968-0408 or www.toonfuneralhome.com
.