1/
Dolores M. Pearce
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dolores M. Pearce

Dolores M. Pearce, nee Safranski, age 85 formerly of Downers Grove. Beloved wife of the late John Pearce. Loving mother of Laura (the late Scott) Malcak, the late Robert Pearce, and the late William Pearce. Proud grandmother of Steve and Jacob Pearce, Dannielle (Frank) Cunningham, Brittney (Luke) Kulow, Michelle (Bryan) Mears, and Jacklynn (Troy) Cunningham and great-grandmother of fifteen.

Family and friends to meet for graveside services at Clarendon Hills Cemetery, 6900 South Cass Avenue, Darien Thursday, August 27th at 10 a.m. A special thank you to Westmont Manor Care and St. Thomas Hospice for their loving care. Arrangements by Toon Funeral Home, Downers Grove, IL 630-968-0408 or www.toonfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Clarendon Hills Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Toon Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4920 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL 60515
(630) 968-0408
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Toon Funeral Home - Downers Grove

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Toon Funeral Home
August 24, 2020
Rest in peace with the rest of your family in Heaven. I'm sorry I couldn't help you more when you were on Earth here with us. I will always remember what a tough and resilient lady you were and how you cared about your family. Please help watch over us from above, and enjoy your reunion up there with Jack, Billy and Bob.
David Brichacek
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved