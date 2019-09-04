|
|
Dolores M. Nowicki
Dolores M. Nowicki nee Szelung, of Elmhurst. Beloved wife of the late Clarence J. Nowicki; loving mother of Neal (Diane) Nowicki of Naperville, IL, Wayne (Geriann) Nowicki of Elmhurst, IL and Brian (Carey) Nowicki of McCordsville, IN; cherished grandmother of Scott and Keith Nowicki of Chicago, IL, Alexander (Savannah) Nowicki of McCordsville, IN, and Amanda Nowicki of McCordsville, IN; dear daughter of the late Joseph and Estelle Szelung; sister of Rita Hill Szelung.
Visitation at Ahlgrim Funeral Home, 567 S. Spring Rd., Elmhurst from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. with Services at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 4, 2019. Interment Private. Funeral info 630-834-3515 or www.ahlgrim.com.
Published in Suburban Life Publications from Sept. 4 to Sept. 6, 2019