Ahlgrim Funeral Home
567 South Spring Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126-3859
(630) 834-3515
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ahlgrim Funeral Home
567 South Spring Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126-3859
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
3:00 PM
Ahlgrim Funeral Home
567 South Spring Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126-3859
Dolores M. Nowicki

Dolores M. Nowicki Obituary
Dolores M. Nowicki

Dolores M. Nowicki nee Szelung, of Elmhurst. Beloved wife of the late Clarence J. Nowicki; loving mother of Neal (Diane) Nowicki of Naperville, IL, Wayne (Geriann) Nowicki of Elmhurst, IL and Brian (Carey) Nowicki of McCordsville, IN; cherished grandmother of Scott and Keith Nowicki of Chicago, IL, Alexander (Savannah) Nowicki of McCordsville, IN, and Amanda Nowicki of McCordsville, IN; dear daughter of the late Joseph and Estelle Szelung; sister of Rita Hill Szelung.

Visitation at Ahlgrim Funeral Home, 567 S. Spring Rd., Elmhurst from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. with Services at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 4, 2019. Interment Private. Funeral info 630-834-3515 or www.ahlgrim.com.
Published in Suburban Life Publications from Sept. 4 to Sept. 6, 2019
