|
|
Dolores Hrody
Dolores Hrody, nee Kernan, age 81, of North Riverside.
Beloved wife of the late Richard, loving mother of James (Michelle) and Robert (Claudia), cherished grandmother of Alexander, Morgan and Daniel, dear sister of Betty (late Ray) Kuba, Jack (Beata), Tom (Sandy), late Bob (late Marlene), late Mary (Frank) Koskosky, late Dennis (Loretta), sister-in-law of Eleanor Hrody, fond aunt of many nieces and nephews.
Funeral Thursday, April 4, 9:30am Prayers at Kuratko-Nosek Funeral Home, 2447 S. DesPlaines Avenue, North Riverside to Mater Christi Church. Mass 10:00am. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday, 3:00pm to 9:00pm.
Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KuratkoNosek.com. Information: (708) 447-2500.
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Apr. 4, 2019