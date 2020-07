Dear Schweihs Family, Im very sad to hear that Diane passed away. We have known each other since junior high and high school but lost touch for a long time. We reconnected several years ago and finally got together a few years ago in Villa Park. It was great to see her and catch up on our lives. And we also kept in touch on Facebook. I have fun memories of her and Im sending love and prayers to all of you. Sincerely, (Rosey) Rosemary Benson Baines



Rosemary Baines

Friend