Dennis Howard Fennell

Born: August 26, 1955; in Chicago, IL

Died: July 10, 2020; in Peoria, AZ

Dennis Howard Fennell, 64, of Peoria, AZ. passed away July 10th, 2020 in his home. He was born August 26th, 1955 in Chicago, IL.

Mr. Fennell married Genevieve (Sbarbori) Fennell in Berwyn, IL.

Dennis had a love of baseball and being an umpire. He worked at several companies over the years in which he loved his work, but ultimately retired from Citgo Petroleum. Dennis attended Morton West High School in Berwyn, IL.

He is survived by his children Tiffney Cook, MA. (Travis), Dr. Sarah Kuzera (Brian), Richard Grant (Carrie), Jason Fennell, John Grant, and Michelle Fennell. Grandchildren Dustin Jr., Tayloir, Victoria, Chris, Alana, John, Matthew, Kaitlyn, Evan, Gina, Emilee, Kiley, and MaKayea. Great-grandchildren Lorelie and Bently, and sister Lynda Napier.


Published in Suburban Life Publications on Aug. 13, 2020.
