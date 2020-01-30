Suburban Life Publications Obituaries
Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4343 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL 60515
(630) 968-1000
Dennis F. Bergman

Dennis F. Bergman Obituary
Dennis F. Bergman

Dennis F. Bergman, age 74; lifelong resident of Downers Grove passed away suddenly on January 21, 2020; dear son of the late Rose and the late Melvin Bergman; cherished brother of Mary (the late Carl) Nylund, Roseann (Alan) Szypura and Nick Bergman; dear uncle of Karen (Richard) Bradbury.

Denny retired after 53 years from Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home, Downers Grove. His family were the proud owners of the Ogden Avenue Fruit Market for 57 years. Denny will be greatly missed by his family and his friends at Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home. Funeral Services are Private. 630/968-1000 or www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Jan. 30, 2020
