David Peter Ruppert
David Peter Ruppert

David Peter Ruppert, age 89, Army Veteran, of Elmhurst, passed away peacefully June 23, 2020. Beloved husband of Patricia, nee Mars for over 55 years; Loving father of Kymberly (Perry) Harris, and Matthew Ruppert; Devoted foster parent of Timothy, Michelle, Ricardo, Kristopher, and Suzanne; Cherished grandfather of Joshua, Zachary, and Lindsey Harris; Fond brother of the late Nancy, Shirley (John) Ring, Mary, the late James, Richard (Diane), and Mark (Connie) Ruppert.

In Lieu of flowers donations to the Alzheimer's Association Illinois Chapter, 8430 W. Bryn Mawr, Suite 800, Chicago, IL 60631 would be greatly appreciated. Visitation Sunday, June 28, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Elmhurst Community Funeral Home - THE AHLGRIM CHAPEL, 567 S. Spring Road, Elmhurst. Family and Friends to meet Monday, June 29, 2020 at Visitation Catholic Church, 779 S. York Street, Elmhurst for a Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be private at St. Mary's Cemetery in Elmhurst Illinois. For more information please call 630-834-3515 or visit David's memorial at www.ElmhurstFH.com.


Published in Suburban Life Publications on Jul. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ahlgrim Funeral Home
567 South Spring Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126-3859
(630) 834-3515
