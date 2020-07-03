1/1
David Lee Edwards
1932 - 2020
David Lee Edwards

Born: April 5, 1932; in Madison, WI

Died: June 23, 2020; in Palm Coast, FL

David Lee Edwards left his home in Palm Coast, Florida, on June 23rd, 2020 at the age of 88 to join his wife of 60 years, the love of his life (since grammar school), Sally Ann McCallister, in heaven.

Born in Madison, Wisconsin on April 5, 1932 to Harry L. Edwards and Virginia (LeFevre), he and his two brothers were raised in Elmhurst, Illinois, where he graduated from York High School. After graduation, Dave enlisted in the Navy, and served for four years with great lifelong pride on the USS Redfin submarine.

Once Dave returned from service, he was onto his next adventure at the School of Art Institute in Chicago where he studied commercial art.

Dave and Sally made several stops around the Midwest pursuing design opportunities before returning to their hometown of Elmhurst to provide their children, Jane Banser (Joe), Patricia Edwards, David C. Edwards (Liz), and Sara Edwards (Tami), with the best possible upbringing. Dave could often be found working on a household project or on the front porch of his Crescent Street home engaged in deep conversation with his children and their friends.

In 1972, Dave established Edwards Associates and became the go-to designer for trade show booths. While he was well known for the precision of his creations, and the understated elegance of his designs, it was his quick wit and wry sense of humor that won him many friends in the industry.

Dave and Sally retired to Palm Coast in 1992 where Dave spent his time brushing up on his U.S. history, solving sudoku puzzles, tending to his finely manicured lawn, and drawing his recollections of idyllic boyhood summers spent on the family farm (Coedmawr) in Cambria, Wisconsin, the very place that his family chose to settle when they first immigrated from Wales.

He was proceeded in death by his parents, his older brother Jack, and his beloved wife Sally Ann.

He is survived by his brother Harry, as well as all four of his children, and his three grandchildren, Brian Banser, Ally Edwards, and Jack Banser.

A Memorial Service will be held in the near future.


Published in Suburban Life Publications on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 28, 2020
He was my husbands friend and shipmate on the Redfin. We went to several reunions with him and his wife Sally. He and my husband told many sea stories and enjoyed each others company very much. Condolences to y0u and his family
Pauline Baldwin
Friend
June 28, 2020
Our heartfelt condolences to you and your family. Sending you positive thoughts and love. Kathleen and Joan
Kathleen Edens
Family
June 27, 2020
Deepest sympathy to the Edwards family. He lived a good long life and joining Sally had to be a blessing for him! Hugs to all!
Sandy Rossi
Friend
June 27, 2020
I am sorry to learn of the passing of your father, father in law and grandfather. May his memory bring you all comfort in your time of need.
Kathleen Kelley
Friend
June 27, 2020
Dave,
My deepest condolences and healing intentions.
Dr Will Corrado
Friend
June 27, 2020
Sending our love to all of you.
Kathy and Kenny Margalski
Friend
June 27, 2020
It was such a blessing to have been able to know him these past 2 years. Ron enjoyed visiting and whistling With him too. Such a kind sweet man. You are missed Sugha Booga.
Wanda and Ron Beck
Friend
June 27, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you all at this sad time. I was never privileged to meet him, but he sounded like a great man who was very loved by those around him.
Laurie Peckham
Friend
June 27, 2020
A beautifully written remembrance. Dave, Liz and Ally, and all of the Edwardss, We are sorry for your loss.
Bridget & Nick Donofrio
Friend
June 27, 2020
So sorry for your loss.
Mary Robinson Swanson
Neighbor
June 27, 2020
Sending our heartfelt love and condolences to you all.Loosing a parent is always difficult and we know you have one another to go through Dave's transition journey to join his lovely Sally. Please know you are always in our prayers and thoughts but most especially at this sad time Love , Randy and Rose
Rose and Randy Ford
Friend
