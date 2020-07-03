David Lee EdwardsBorn: April 5, 1932; in Madison, WIDied: June 23, 2020; in Palm Coast, FLDavid Lee Edwards left his home in Palm Coast, Florida, on June 23rd, 2020 at the age of 88 to join his wife of 60 years, the love of his life (since grammar school), Sally Ann McCallister, in heaven.Born in Madison, Wisconsin on April 5, 1932 to Harry L. Edwards and Virginia (LeFevre), he and his two brothers were raised in Elmhurst, Illinois, where he graduated from York High School. After graduation, Dave enlisted in the Navy, and served for four years with great lifelong pride on the USS Redfin submarine.Once Dave returned from service, he was onto his next adventure at the School of Art Institute in Chicago where he studied commercial art.Dave and Sally made several stops around the Midwest pursuing design opportunities before returning to their hometown of Elmhurst to provide their children, Jane Banser (Joe), Patricia Edwards, David C. Edwards (Liz), and Sara Edwards (Tami), with the best possible upbringing. Dave could often be found working on a household project or on the front porch of his Crescent Street home engaged in deep conversation with his children and their friends.In 1972, Dave established Edwards Associates and became the go-to designer for trade show booths. While he was well known for the precision of his creations, and the understated elegance of his designs, it was his quick wit and wry sense of humor that won him many friends in the industry.Dave and Sally retired to Palm Coast in 1992 where Dave spent his time brushing up on his U.S. history, solving sudoku puzzles, tending to his finely manicured lawn, and drawing his recollections of idyllic boyhood summers spent on the family farm (Coedmawr) in Cambria, Wisconsin, the very place that his family chose to settle when they first immigrated from Wales.He was proceeded in death by his parents, his older brother Jack, and his beloved wife Sally Ann.He is survived by his brother Harry, as well as all four of his children, and his three grandchildren, Brian Banser, Ally Edwards, and Jack Banser.A Memorial Service will be held in the near future.