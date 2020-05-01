David J. Wilson
David J. "Jack" Wilson, of Oak Brook, previously of Elmhurst, died of COVID 19 at the age of 84; Devoted husband of Jeanne, nee Keehan for 63 years; loving father of Dave (Peggy), Michael (fiancée Judy), Terri (Tom), Linda (Jeff) Brend and Donald (Theresa); proud grandfather of Robert, Michael (Sara), Kevin (Royce), Lauren (Keith), Dana, Kim (Chris), T. J., David R., Victoria (fiancé Rodger), Olivia, David G. and Graham; Much loved great grandfather to Molly, Hannah, Emily and Colton; cherished son of the late David and the late Evelyn Wilson; dear brother of Evelyn Maggard and the late Elaine Chase, Marilyn Salzman and Dorothy Wilson; fond brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many.
David served in the U. S. Army in Korea and he enjoyed a long career at Jewel Foods. He was a devout Catholic and member of Immaculate Conception Parish for 58 years. In his free time, he loved woodworking and playing "Mr. Fix-it" for his family and friends, and he was a lifelong Chicago sports fan. Funeral Services and Interment will be private. Arrangements handled by Gibbons Funeral Home, Elmhurst. 630-832-0018 or www.gibbonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Suburban Life Publications on May 1, 2020.