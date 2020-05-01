I am so sorry and sad to hear about the passing of another great man and long time dear friend of my parents. Jack was a great and kind man and my memories include much respect and admiration for him. He was always filled with fun, laughter and hijinks! I know he will be missed by many. May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Kathy Robertson Wagner. (Bob sends his sympathy too and also has good memories of Jack.)

Kathy Wagner

Friend