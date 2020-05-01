David J. Wilson
David J. Wilson

David J. "Jack" Wilson, of Oak Brook, previously of Elmhurst, died of COVID 19 at the age of 84; Devoted husband of Jeanne, nee Keehan for 63 years; loving father of Dave (Peggy), Michael (fiancée Judy), Terri (Tom), Linda (Jeff) Brend and Donald (Theresa); proud grandfather of Robert, Michael (Sara), Kevin (Royce), Lauren (Keith), Dana, Kim (Chris), T. J., David R., Victoria (fiancé Rodger), Olivia, David G. and Graham; Much loved great grandfather to Molly, Hannah, Emily and Colton; cherished son of the late David and the late Evelyn Wilson; dear brother of Evelyn Maggard and the late Elaine Chase, Marilyn Salzman and Dorothy Wilson; fond brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many.

David served in the U. S. Army in Korea and he enjoyed a long career at Jewel Foods. He was a devout Catholic and member of Immaculate Conception Parish for 58 years. In his free time, he loved woodworking and playing "Mr. Fix-it" for his family and friends, and he was a lifelong Chicago sports fan. Funeral Services and Interment will be private. Arrangements handled by Gibbons Funeral Home, Elmhurst. 630-832-0018 or www.gibbonsfuneralhome.com


Published in Suburban Life Publications on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Funeral services provided by
Gibbons Funeral Home
134 South York Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126
(630) 832-0018
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Gibbons Family
I am so sorry and sad to hear about the passing of another great man and long time dear friend of my parents. Jack was a great and kind man and my memories include much respect and admiration for him. He was always filled with fun, laughter and hijinks! I know he will be missed by many. May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Kathy Robertson Wagner. (Bob sends his sympathy too and also has good memories of Jack.)
Kathy Wagner
Friend
Thinking of the family and wishing them comfort and peace
