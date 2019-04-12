Suburban Life Publications Obituaries
Darl E. Reynolds, age 94, resident of Elmhurst, formerly of Columbus, OH, Navy Veteran of WWII, retired entrepreneur, pilot, author, administrator and locomotive engineer, member of Freemasons for over 70 years; beloved longtime companion of the late Linda Allison; loving father of the late Daniel E. Reynolds; cherished grandfather of Diane E. (Richard), Emich and Debra E. (Geoffrey S. Blake) Reynolds; proud great-grandfather of Abigail and Alexander Emich; valued and important member of his extended family Lori (John) Gassman, Cliff Allison, Alexandra and Samuel Gassman, Austin and Kaitlin Allison.

Interment Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Columbus, OH. Services have been held.

Interment Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Columbus, OH. Services have been held.
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Apr. 12, 2019
