Services
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
Service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
Cunningham Susan Obituary
Susan Marie (nee Frankenhoff) Cunningham

Susan Marie (nee Frankenhoff) Cunningham, 55, or "Lady Cunningham" as she declared on Facebook after watching "Downton Abbey," died Sept. 22, 2019.

She was born in Quincy, IL on March 30 and moved to the Chicagoland area with her husband, Patrick. She is mother to Erin, Molly, and the late Mary. She also had two fur babies: Gracie and the late Calvin. Sue enjoyed cross-stitching and watching the Chicago Cubs, especially first baseman Anthony Rizzo, with Gracie next to her in their recliner. She is the daughter to Marydine (nee Tushaus) and Roger Frankenhoff and sister to Jim (Diane) Frankenhoff, Linda (John) Aichinger, John Frankenhoff, and Gretchen (Dennis) Mason. She is also aunt to Erik, Kate, Matthew, Ashley, Sarah, and Emily. She is also "Auntie Quack-Quack," or great-aunt, to Colton.

She will be remembered for her kind spirit, bright smile, and her ability to comfort everyone during the toughest of times.

A visitation will be held from 10am until time of service, 1pm on Thursday, Sept. 26 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St. in Countryside. Private interment will be at Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery in Hillside.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance or Midwest Dachshund Rescue. Funeral Info: 708-352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Sept. 26, 2019
""