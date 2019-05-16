William F. Cobb



William "Bill" Francis Cobb, age 84, long-time resident of Downers Grove, died on April 12, 2019, in Milwaukee, WI after a brief illness.



Bill was a lifelong Chicago Cubs and Bears fan as well as an avid fisherman, gardener, New Orleans jazz enthusiast, and gregarious joker. He was a graduate of Wheaton High School and Knox College as well as a First Lieutenant in the U.S. Army. In his later years, he loved traveling, attending Woodridge Park District's Golden Years senior club, volunteering with the local VFW as well as Woodridge Park District preschool programs, playing bridge and other games, and cruising the area grocery stores for free samples.



Bill was a loving father, a devoted grandfather, a doting great-grandfather, and a dear brother.



He is preceded in death by his loving wife Sandra Lee (Fischer) and son Brian Cobb.



He is survived by his children Judith (Robert Ritchie), Laura (Michael Bertolozzi) and Tara (Fran Juergensmeyer, Fred McDonald), grandchildren Eileen Delaney, Brian Delaney, Nathaniel Kilbury, and Noah Kilbury, great-grandson Braedyn Kilbury, and siblings Louise Kant (the late Herbert), Bradford Cobb (Kit), and Richard Cobb (Erica Pascal).



Please join us for a memorial celebration on Saturday, May 18, 2-4pm at Downers Grove VFW Post #503 Hall, 5101 Belmont Ave. in Downers Grove. Published in Suburban Life Publications from May 16 to May 18, 2019