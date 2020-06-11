Clara B. Quattrocki Klasen
Clara B. Quattrocki Klasen

Clara B Quattrocki Klasen, 95, of Woodridge. Loved wife of late John J. Loving mother of Michael, Barbara Gill, Kenneth (Candy), Larry (Connie), Richard, and Dorothy Baehr. Grandmother of 7, great-grandmother of 12 and great-great-grandmother 2. Cherished sister of Rosemary, Allen, Paul and the late Tom, Mike, Joe, Rita and Irene. She is from the south side of Chicago, graduated from Sacred Heart Academy in Lisle, degree in radio broadcasting, was dedicated to Boy and Girl Scouts, President Woodridge garden club, and worked for Woodridge Park District.

Funeral service and interment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery is private.  Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home 630-964-6500



Published in Suburban Life Publications on Jun. 11, 2020.
