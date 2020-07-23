1/1
Clara A. Concialdi
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clara A. Concialdi

Clara A. Concialdi nee O'Shea, age 89 of Countryside, formerly of Brookfield. Beloved wife of the late Joseph, loving mother of Michael (Renee Lorenz) Concialdi, Mark (Mary) Concialdi and Mary Concialdi, cherished grandmother of Ashley Concialdi, Katrina Thimios, Adam Thimios and great-grandmother of Jayde Smith, dear sister of the late James (Mary) O'Shea, late Kathleen(late Jake) Speake and the late Eleanore (late Tom) Goss, fond aunt to many.

Visitation Friday, July 17, 2020, 9:00am until time of Chapel Service 12:00 noon at Johnson-Nosek Funeral Home 3847 Prairie Avenue, Brookfield. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery.

Memorials to: American Stroke Assn. 3816 Payshere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674 would be appreciated.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.JohnsonNosek.com. Info: 708-485-0214


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
09:00 - 12:00 PM
Johnson-Nosek Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Send Flowers
JUL
17
Service
12:00 PM
Johnson-Nosek Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Johnson-Nosek Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3847 Prairie Avenue
Brookfield, IL 60513
(708) 485-0214
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Johnson-Nosek Funeral Home and Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
July 17, 2020
Mike & Family
So sorry to hear about your Mom
Ronda & Bob Balla
Friend
July 17, 2020
Mike & Family
Our deepest sympathy on the passing of your Mom.
Tony & Cindy Kokenes
Friend
July 16, 2020
Eternal Friendship Remembrance Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Richard Duff
July 15, 2020
So many things to remember. She was den mother to my sons. A true friend. And I remember a snow/ice storm in the Jacksonville area when she refused to go out in the weather not because she couldnt handle it but because it was something the locals had never experienc d and didnt know how to deal with it. Memories of our trip to New Orleans many years ago. Rest In Peace my friend
Donna (Dombkowski) Gunn. Estero Florida
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved