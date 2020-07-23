Clara A. Concialdi
Clara A. Concialdi nee O'Shea, age 89 of Countryside, formerly of Brookfield. Beloved wife of the late Joseph, loving mother of Michael (Renee Lorenz) Concialdi, Mark (Mary) Concialdi and Mary Concialdi, cherished grandmother of Ashley Concialdi, Katrina Thimios, Adam Thimios and great-grandmother of Jayde Smith, dear sister of the late James (Mary) O'Shea, late Kathleen(late Jake) Speake and the late Eleanore (late Tom) Goss, fond aunt to many.
Visitation Friday, July 17, 2020, 9:00am until time of Chapel Service 12:00 noon at Johnson-Nosek Funeral Home 3847 Prairie Avenue, Brookfield. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery.
Memorials to: American Stroke Assn.
3816 Payshere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674 would be appreciated.
