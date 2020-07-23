So many things to remember. She was den mother to my sons. A true friend. And I remember a snow/ice storm in the Jacksonville area when she refused to go out in the weather not because she couldnt handle it but because it was something the locals had never experienc d and didnt know how to deal with it. Memories of our trip to New Orleans many years ago. Rest In Peace my friend

Donna (Dombkowski) Gunn. Estero Florida

Friend