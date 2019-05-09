Cynthia Dymond Alban



Cynthia Dymond Alban, 71, was born to James and Jane Dymond in Rockford, IL. She attended school there and later earned a BS in economics from Western Illinois University and a masters degree in education from National Lewis University. She married Nicholas Alban on June 27, 1970; they had two daughters, Jaime (Terry) and Courtney (McHugh). Nick and Cindy spent their married life in Downers Grove, Ill.; Beulah, Mich.; and Green Valley, Ariz. Cindy worked for Ford Motor Credit Company and later, in 1996, for a little boutique in Hinsdale, ll.; this boutique let her dive deep into her love for jewelry (turquoise, in particular) and shopping!



One of our greatest family vacations is when we went to Great Britain with the church choir on tour in 1989. Her favorite part of this trip was getting to stay in the "Lillie Langtry Suite" in London, Hyde Park. We were able to enjoy this room, because she was so upset by our original rooms and was not going to have rats chewing her daughters' feet!



Cindy is remembered for being a loving, caring, and most generous wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Her four grandchildren -- Regan, Addison, Hannah and Ethan -- made her smile even brighter. She was a truly unselfish person who wanted to provide for everyone else. Cindy showed incredible tenacity after surviving breast cancer in 2011. She was taken from the earth too soon, but her spirit will be with us forever.



Cindy passed away on April 27, 2019, at her Green Valley, Ariz., residence with Nick by her side, just weeks after learning that her lung cancer had rapidly spread. She is survived by her husband Nick, daughters Jaime Terry and Courtney McHugh (Sam), grandchildren Regan Terry, Addison, Hannah and Ethan McHugh; her sister Karen Lamb (Chuck); her aunts Margaret Laubach and Edith Overlease; her cousins Susan Baynard (Tony), Jim Laubach (Sally), Skip Laubach (Beth) and Mary Jane Schubert (Chris); brother-in-law Harry Alban (Lyn); her sister-in-law Madalynn Koenig (Jens); her four nieces Noelle Fitzgerald (Dan), Denise Alban-Kern (Tony), Paula Draper (Andy), and Francine Koenig; and her nephew Georg Koenig.



Services of celebration of her life will be held 11AM Saturday May 18, 2019 at First Congregational Church, 1047 Curtis Street, Downers Grove, Ill 60515, 630-968-0358; and in the fall 2019 in Green Valley, Ariz. Cindy had a vibrant wardrobe, as all who knew her will recall. If you choose please honor her by wearing something vibrant or colorful on the day of service.