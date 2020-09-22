CHRISTINA MARIE SWEENEY



Born: August 12, 1956; in Chicago, IL



Died: June 22, 2020; in Santa Rosa, CA



Christina Marie Sweeney passed away on June 22, 2020 in Santa Rosa, California. Born on August 12, 1956, Chris grew up in Lemont, Illinois where she attended St. Alphonsus and St. Patrick elementary schools and graduated from Lemont Township High School in 1974. Chris fell in love with California during many visits with her family, and in the late 1970s moved to Santa Rosa where she received her degree from Santa Rosa Junior College. Her career included many years in accounting and business office management positions in the healthcare industry. She was passionate about her work and respected for her service. Most of all, she devoted her life to her daughter Kristin Sweeney of Santa Rosa and her three cherished grandchildren. Besides her daughter and grandchildren, she is survived by sisters Catherine (Randy Begotka) Sweeney of Scottsdale, Arizona, and Barbara (Joe) Ruguone of Phoenix, Arizona; brother John (Linda) Sweeney of Windsor, California; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Chris was preceded in death by her parents, John "Bill" and Jane Sweeney, brother Charles "Mike" Sweeney, and sister Frances (Glenn) Mantooth. She has left us too soon, but will remain in our hearts forever.





