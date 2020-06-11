Chris Brandonisio
Born: June 14, 1962
Died: June 1, 2020
Chris Brandonisio, 57, of Cicero, passed away peacefully on June 1, 2020. Born June 14, 1962 in Chicago to Luco and the late Geraldine (nee Sullivan) Brandonisio. Father of Dominick; beloved brother of Cynthia (Randall) Shearer, Luke Brandonisio, and Sharon (Craig) Gaska; fond uncle of Nick (Katie), Danielle, Ryan, Julia (James), Jordan, Jonathan, Samantha, Maximillian, Monica, Allison, Sofia, Rocco; dearest cousin of many including cuz Laura and Rocky; numerous other relatives; and his many friends. What you saw was always what you got with him - easy going, fun loving with a loyal big-heart compassionate spirit.
Visitation Saturday, June 6, 2020 from 9-11 A.M. at West Suburban Funeral Home & Cremation Services 39 N. Cass Ave., Westmont followed by Funeral Services at 11A.M. Live video streaming of the services will be available on the facebook page of West Suburban Funeral Home. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Info 630-852-8000 or www.westsuburbanfh.com
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Jun. 11, 2020.