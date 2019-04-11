Suburban Life Publications Obituaries
Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4343 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL 60515
(630) 968-1000
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4343 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL 60515
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
9:15 AM
Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4343 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL 60515
View Map
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Charlotte Ruiz, nee Stockerl, age 95; beloved wife of the late Jesse Ruiz; loving mother of Antonia Brown, Jess, Jr. (Magdalena), Louis (Cathy), Michael, and Carlos Ruiz; cherished grandmother of Charlotte, Jess Michael, Jean-Paul, and Nicholas; great-grandmother of 14 and great-great-grandmother of 1.

Memorial visitation Monday, April 15th, 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Funeral Tuesday, April 16th, 9:15 a.m. from Adams-Winterfield and Sullivan Funeral Home, 4343 Main Street (1 Blk. So. of Ogden Ave.), Downers Grove, Illinois 60515 to St. Joseph Church. Memorial Mass, 10:00 a.m. Interment, Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. 630-968-1000 or www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com.
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Apr. 11, 2019
