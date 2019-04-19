|
Charles Richard Cicora Sr.
Born: January 28, 1945
Died: April 7, 2019
Charles Richard Cicora Sr., 74, longtime Lemont resident, formerly of Chicago, passed away unexpectedly on April 7, 2019. Born January 28, 1945.
Cherished son of the late Charles and Lillian; beloved husband of the late Patricia Ann nee Thomas; loving father of Serena (Ron) Mastro, Theresa "Tammy" (John) Hayes and Charles Jr. (Cindy Kucinski); adored grandfather of 9; proud great grandfather of 2; devoted uncle of Wendy (Rogelio) Ruiz; doting great uncle of 4; dear brother of Jerome; fond brother-in-law of John (Nicole) Thomas. Graduate of St. Turibius grade school and Gage Park High School. U.S. Navy veteran 1963-1966. Formerly employed with World Book Inc. and retired manager IBS Operations at IDES. A devoted family man with many friends, he will be dearly missed by all those lives he has touched.
Memorial Mass was held Wednesday April 17 at 11 A.M. at St. Patrick Church.
Arrangements entrusted to Gerharz-Cappetta Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Lemont. Info 630-257-2123 or www.gerharzfuneralhome.com
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Apr. 19, 2019