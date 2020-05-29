Charles David Pulse
1944 - 2020
Charles David Pulse

Born: March 12, 1944

Died: May 23, 2020

Charles David "Dave" Pulse, passed away on May 23, 2020 at the age of 76 after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease.

Dave was born in Glen Ellyn on March 12, 1944 to Charles and Bette Pulse. Dave attended Wagner School, Glenbard West High School, and St. John's Military Academy and then was stationed in Scotland with the Navy.

After the Navy, he returned to Glen Ellyn where he was self-employed. Many people knew Dave from owning the Tastee Treat, working at Hesterman Bowl, the American Legion Post, and being a Glen Ellyn Police Officer. In 1985, Dave moved to Houghton Michigan where he owned the Gateway Motel and was in numerous community groups.

Dave was a train enthusiast and spent a lot of time volunteering at museums and restoring trains. Thankfully before his memory declined, Dave and his daughter were able to travel across the country by train.

Dave is survived by his daughter, Carrie & Rob Billings of Congerville, IL and his grandchildren Jordan and Tyler. Also, surviving are his sister, Cyndi Zerby of Sheridan, IL and his nieces Alyssa and Amy.

Cremation services are being taken care of by Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka, IL. A private service will be held this summer at the family's cabin in Copper Harbor, Michigan.

Memorial donations can be made in memory of Dave Pulse to the Soo Line Historical and Technical Society (SLHTS) - DSS&A Division or to the Houghton County Historical Museum.


Published in Suburban Life Publications on May 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home
508 S Main St
Eureka, IL 61530
3094672423
