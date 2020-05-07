Charlene Munao
Charlene Munao, 77, of Mt. Prospect, at rest May 2, 2020.
Arrangements entrusted to West Suburban Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Westmont. Info 630-852-8000 or www.westsuburbanfh.com
Published in Suburban Life Publications on May 7, 2020.