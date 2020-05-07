Charlene Munao
1943 - 2020
Charlene Munao

Charlene Munao, 77, of Mt. Prospect, at rest May 2, 2020.

Arrangements entrusted to West Suburban Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Westmont. Info 630-852-8000 or www.westsuburbanfh.com


Published in Suburban Life Publications on May 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Entombment
All Saints Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
West Suburban Funeral Home & Cremation Services
39 N. Cass Ave
Westmont, IL 60559
(630) 852-8000
