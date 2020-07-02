Charlene Joy Herman
Charlene "Cookie" Joy Herman (née Rovito), a resident of Plainfield, Illinois, unexpectedly passed away on June 28, 2020 at her home.
Born in Chicago, Illinois to Erika and Eugene Rovito. Cookie attended St. Willibrord Catholic HS class of 1961. In 1969, Cookie relocated to Downers Grove, Illinois. Beginning in 1978, she started work at Downers Grove South High School as a hallway/lunchroom monitor for 26 years. After moving to Plainfield in 2004, she was employed at Plainfield North HS, Gregory and Aux Sable MS through 2012.
Cookie much enjoyed various crafting activities, particularly crocheting. Being a cancer survivor herself, Cookie donated hundreds of home-made crocheted hats to local cancer patients. She will be remembered for her dimpled smile, cheerful attitude, keeping her home open to all, and her unconditional love and concern for everyone around her.
Cookie is survived by her husband of 57 years John Edward Herman, her sister Eleanor J. Calderone, her three children, Heidi L. Herman, Cindy A. Herman and Kurt J. Herman, her grandson Gilbert J. Botham, and her beloved Yorkipoo Sootie.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, her family asks that you make a donation in honor of Cookie to the Alzheimer's Society at alz.org
