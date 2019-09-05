Suburban Life Publications Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2921 South Harlem Avenue
Berwyn, IL 60402
708-484-4111
Resources
More Obituaries for Celia Lopez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Celia E. Lopez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Celia E. Lopez Obituary
Celia E. Lopez

Celia E. Lopez, age 90, (nee: Eufrasio) at rest August 22, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Henry Lopez for 53 years. Loving mother of Edward Lopez, the late David (Victoria) Lopez and the late Thomas J. Lopez (Juliana). Dear sister of the late Anthony Mendoza and the late Rose (late Margarito) Eufrasio. Cherished grandmother of Linda (Kevin) Tammen, Annette (Florencio) Ramirez, Frank Lopez, Maria (Garrett) Shirley and Christopher Lopez. Great-grandmother of Jonathon Tammen, Marc Tammen, Florencio Ramirez, Jacqueline Ramirez, Weston Shirley and Harrison Shirley.

Visitation was Friday August 30th from 3:00 to 8:00 pm at Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Ltd. 2921 S. Harlem Ave. Berwyn. Funeral service was Saturday August 31st prayers 8:45 am at the funeral home proceeding to St. Odilo Church for Mass 9:30 am. Interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Information: 708-484-4111 or adolfservices.com
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Celia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now
""