Celia E. Lopez
Celia E. Lopez, age 90, (nee: Eufrasio) at rest August 22, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Henry Lopez for 53 years. Loving mother of Edward Lopez, the late David (Victoria) Lopez and the late Thomas J. Lopez (Juliana). Dear sister of the late Anthony Mendoza and the late Rose (late Margarito) Eufrasio. Cherished grandmother of Linda (Kevin) Tammen, Annette (Florencio) Ramirez, Frank Lopez, Maria (Garrett) Shirley and Christopher Lopez. Great-grandmother of Jonathon Tammen, Marc Tammen, Florencio Ramirez, Jacqueline Ramirez, Weston Shirley and Harrison Shirley.
Visitation was Friday August 30th from 3:00 to 8:00 pm at Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Ltd. 2921 S. Harlem Ave. Berwyn. Funeral service was Saturday August 31st prayers 8:45 am at the funeral home proceeding to St. Odilo Church for Mass 9:30 am. Interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Information: 708-484-4111 or adolfservices.com
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Sept. 5, 2019