Cecil Stinson
Cecil Stinson, 92, of Lombard died September 6, 2020 at his home. Beloved husband of Jane Stinson for 68 wonderful years. Cherished by his daughter Julie (Gerry) Glander; his grandchildren Tyler (Mary) Glander, Melanie Glander and great grandchildren Andrew, Thomas and Philip Glander. Brother of Jeanne Threadgold and uncle to three generations of nieces and nephews. He is proceeded in death by his parents, and brothers Kenneth & Robert Stinson.
Cecil graduated from Western Illinois University on a football scholarship and began his career in education as a teacher and coach at Farmington High School in Farmington, Illinois. He interrupted his teaching career to serve in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He later completed his Master's degree at the University of Colorado. Cecil spent his last thirty years in education at York Community High School in Elmhurst, Illinois as a teacher, coach, guidance counselor, and director of administration, retiring in 1986. Following retirement, he worked at Oak Meadows Golf Course as a starter until 2016. He was also a member of the Elmhurst Lions' Club and served as president.
A celebration of Cecil's life will be private. Memorial offerings may be made to St. Jude or First United Methodist Church of Elmhurst.
