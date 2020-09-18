1/1
Cecil Stinson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cecil's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cecil Stinson

Cecil Stinson, 92, of Lombard died September 6, 2020 at his home. Beloved husband of Jane Stinson for 68 wonderful years. Cherished by his daughter Julie (Gerry) Glander; his grandchildren Tyler (Mary) Glander, Melanie Glander and great grandchildren Andrew, Thomas and Philip Glander. Brother of Jeanne Threadgold and uncle to three generations of nieces and nephews. He is proceeded in death by his parents, and brothers Kenneth & Robert Stinson.

Cecil graduated from Western Illinois University on a football scholarship and began his career in education as a teacher and coach at Farmington High School in Farmington, Illinois. He interrupted his teaching career to serve in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He later completed his Master's degree at the University of Colorado. Cecil spent his last thirty years in education at York Community High School in Elmhurst, Illinois as a teacher, coach, guidance counselor, and director of administration, retiring in 1986. Following retirement, he worked at Oak Meadows Golf Course as a starter until 2016. He was also a member of the Elmhurst Lions' Club and served as president.

A celebration of Cecil's life will be private. Memorial offerings may be made to St. Jude www.stjude.org/donate or First United Methodist Church of Elmhurst. Info: Elmhurst Community Funeral Home - THE AHLGRIM CHAPEL (630) 834-3515 or www.elmhurstfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ahlgrim Funeral Home
567 South Spring Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126-3859
(630) 834-3515
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ahlgrim Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 10, 2020
To the Stinson family, so sorry to hear about your loss. He was a great educator and always wave to us when we went by your house. May he rest in peace. Rick and Jill (Jepson) Coffey
Jill Coffey
Neighbor
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved