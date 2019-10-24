|
|
Caryl Esther Lezatte
Caryl Esther Lezatte, age 92, peacefully passed away on September 26, 2019, in Knoxville, TN.
She was a loving mother to Craig (Irene Leinweber), Keith (Sue Webster) and Kim (Kay O'Connor),cherished grandmother to James, Alane, Matthew, Eric (Stephanie Kelley) and Kristine (Kyle Sherman) and five great grandchildren.
She was a former long-time Downers Grove and Lisle resident and caring secretary at Lincoln and Whittier Schools in Downers Grove from 1966-1987.
After her retirement she enjoyed traveling, Chicago theatre and spending time with her family and dear friends.
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Oct. 24, 2019