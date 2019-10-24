|
Carolyn Windross
Carolyn Windross, age 59, of Plainfield; beloved daughter of Keith and Sheila Windross; loving sister of Paul Windross. Carolyn is also survived by her dearest friends Susan and March Machnik, their daughter Jessi, her Aunt Susan (Calvin) Johnson, and her beloved cats, Katie and Kellie.
Carolyn was a 1978 graduate of Lyons Township Highschool and went on to attend the University of Minnesota in Duluth, MN and George Williams College in Downers Grove, IL. She graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Psychology and Social Services. An employee of Osco Drug, formerly at Hollywood Casino in Aurora, she pursued several positions in the retail and service industries.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside. 708-352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Oct. 24, 2019