Suburban Life Publications Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Windross
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn Windross

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolyn Windross Obituary
Carolyn Windross

Carolyn Windross, age 59, of Plainfield; beloved daughter of Keith and Sheila Windross; loving sister of Paul Windross. Carolyn is also survived by her dearest friends Susan and March Machnik, their daughter Jessi, her Aunt Susan (Calvin) Johnson, and her beloved cats, Katie and Kellie.

Carolyn was a 1978 graduate of Lyons Township Highschool and went on to attend the University of Minnesota in Duluth, MN and George Williams College in Downers Grove, IL. She graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Psychology and Social Services. An employee of Osco Drug, formerly at Hollywood Casino in Aurora, she pursued several positions in the retail and service industries.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside. 708-352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hallowell & James Funeral Home
Download Now
""