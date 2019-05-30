Suburban Life Publications Obituaries
|
Betzler Life Story Funeral Homes
6080 Stadium Dr
Kalamazoo, MI 49009
(269) 375-2900
Carol Ferguson Obituary
Carol ferguson

Born: February 15, 1936; in Berwyn, IL

Died: May 17, 2019 in Kalamazoo, MI

Age 83, died on Friday, May 17, 2019 in Kalamazoo, MI. She was born on February 15, 1936, the daughter of William and Anna Picek and grew up in Berwyn. On August 15, 1953 she married Charles Murch and together they raised their children in a loving and caring home.

Carol was an attentive mother who was an excellent cook and baker and liked to make traditional Bohemian dishes. She enjoyed playing cards, travel and listening to Kenny Rogers music, but her family was always the most important. After the death of her husband Charles in 1977, she married Donald Ferguson in 1979 and together they had many years of a happy marriage until his death in 2011. Carol will be remembered by her family and friends as a tireless worker who loved to laugh, enjoy life and not take herself so seriously.

Members of her family include her children: Jeanette Morris of Clermont, FL, Merrie (Jeffrey) Shina of Kalamazoo, MI, Kathy (Brian) Austin of Plainwell, MI and Patricia (Eric) Hansen of Aurora, IL; 13 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and a daughter-in law, Barbara Murch. Besides her husband she was also preceded in death by her son, Charles Murch in 2018; and her 2 brothers: William and Richard Picek.

Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Please visit Carol's personal web page at www.BetzlerLifeStory.com, where you can archive a favorite memory or photo and sign her online guestbook. Donations may be made to West Michigan Cancer Center.

Arrangements by Betzler Life Story Funeral Homes, 6080 Stadium Drive; Kalamazoo, MI (800-822-7594).
Published in Suburban Life Publications on May 30, 2019
