Carol A. Wright



Born: September 11, 1933



Died: April 20, 2019



Carol A.Wright, age 85 of DesPlaines, IL passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at The Grove in Northbrook, IL. She was born on September 11, 1933 in Chicago, IL the daughter of Harry and Anna (Mushaw) Griffith. Carol was united in marriage to Mr. James Curtis Cansler until his passing in 1969. In 1980 she was united in marriage to Mr. James Wright until his passing in 2011. Mrs. Wright was a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, step-mother, sister and aunt whose life has left an imprint on her family and friends. Carol is survived by her daughters, Pamela (William) Barnes of Grand Prairie, TX and Lorelei (Harold Martin) Hacholski of Westchester, IL; 4 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; 4 step-children; a sister-in-law, Martha Griffith; several nieces and nephews; and her dog, Pattycake. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, Curt Cansler and Jimmy Wright; her 2 brothers, Robert and Bill Griffith; also her dog companion, Lola.



Services have been held. Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com or (630) 553-7611 Published in Suburban Life Publications on May 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary