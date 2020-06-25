Carl M. Walsh
Carl M. Walsh

Age 79 Resident of Countryside, Illinois. Passed away peacefully on June 18, 2020. Graduate of Leo High School, Notre Dame University Class of 1961 with a Bachelors in Mathematics, and DePaul Law School Class of 1965. He began his legal career as a Cook County Assistant State's Attorney until entering private practice with his father Maurice J Walsh, specializing in criminal defense. Carl practiced law in State Courts, Federal Courts, Appellate and Supreme Courts in Chicago and across the country. Carl was a member of various bar associations and chaired numerous committees including the Criminal Law Committee, the Judicial Evaluation Committee, and the Defense of Prisoners Committee for the Chicago Bar Association. Avid Notre Dame and Chicago Bears Football Fan. Loving husband for 41 years of Diane nee Turturillo. Father of Brian and Michael Walsh and the late Kevin Walsh. Grandfather of David, Jameson and Tristan Walsh. Son of the late Eleanor nee Waters and Maurice J. Walsh. Brother of William J. Walsh. Carl was especially loved by his nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by his family, close friends and colleagues in the legal profession.

Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W 14th St (US Rt 30, 3 blks E of Western Ave), Chicago Heights on Wednesday June 24th from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Family and friends will meet at St Francis of Assisi Church 15050 S Wolf Road, Orland Park Thursday June 25th for Funeral Mass 10:00 AM. Entombment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Worth. Info 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com.


Published in Suburban Life Publications on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Reposing
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
JUN
25
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St Francis of Assisi Church
Funeral services provided by
Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
530 W. 14th Street
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
708-481-9230
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 24, 2020
Diane - I have such fabulous memories of Carl. We all shared so much laughter and a special friendship for many years. My heart goes out to you, Diane, at this sad time. All my love, Eileen Marutzky
Eileen Marutzky
Friend
June 24, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Eileen Marutzky
June 23, 2020
May your cherished memories of Carl bring you comfort.
Our deepest sympathy,
Paul & Marilyn Kayman
Paul Kayman
Friend
June 23, 2020
I remember our poker games in George Mueller's basement, and the wiffle ball games we had in my alley and that big beautiful blue Pontiac Bonneville Carl drove to Las Vegas to stay at the SANDS ( we took rt 66 )
Dan Waddell
Friend
June 23, 2020
I am saddened to hear about Carls passing. I worked for him for several years, and have never forgotten his wit, kindness, and generosity. May your memories bring you all much comfort and peace during this time.
Tammie Last
Friend
June 23, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
brendan max
June 23, 2020
My deepest condolences. Carl was a friend and mentor and will be missed by many.

Do not stand at my grave and weep
I am not there. I do not sleep.
I am a thousand winds that blow.
I am the diamond glints on snow.
I am the sunlight on ripened grain.
I am the gentle autumn rain.
When you awaken in the morning's hush
I am the swift uplifting rush
Of quiet birds in circled flight.
I am the soft stars that shine at night.
Do not stand at my grave and cry;
I am not there. I did not die. (Mary E. Frye)

Diane Blair-Sherlock
June 23, 2020
Exquisite Tribute Standing Spray
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Brian Walsh
June 23, 2020
Exquisite Tribute Standing Spray
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
William Walsh
