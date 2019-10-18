|
|
BONita PALUMBO
Born: October 19, 1960
Died: October 1, 2019
Bonita "Bonnie" Palumbo was born in Elmhurst, IL to Hilda Helene Hendricks and David Francis Joseph. Bonita was the 8th youngest child of 4 Sisters and 3 Brothers; Julie, Hilda, Diane, David, Ellyn, Anthony and James.
Survived by her children, Mother of 2 Girls and 2 Boys; Frank, Adam, Hillary & Brittany. Devoted Grandmother of two Grandchildren, born to Hillary and Jack; William Dean and Cole Leo. One Grandson soon to be born to Brittany and Danielle.
Bonnie was a Caring and Loving Sister, Mother and Grandmother, She will always be remembered.
A Celebration of Life will be on October 19, 2019 from 11:30am - 3:00pm at Arlington Lakes Golf Club, 1211 S New Wilke Rd., Arlington Heights, IL 60005
Published in Suburban Life Publications from Oct. 18 to Oct. 25, 2019