Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:30 AM - 3:00 PM
Arlington Lakes Golf Club
1211 S New Wilke Rd
Arlington Heights, IL
Bontia Palumbo


1960 - 2019
Bontia Palumbo Obituary
BONita PALUMBO

Born: October 19, 1960

Died: October 1, 2019

Bonita "Bonnie" Palumbo was born in Elmhurst, IL to Hilda Helene Hendricks and David Francis Joseph. Bonita was the 8th youngest child of 4 Sisters and 3 Brothers; Julie, Hilda, Diane, David, Ellyn, Anthony and James.

Survived by her children, Mother of 2 Girls and 2 Boys; Frank, Adam, Hillary & Brittany. Devoted Grandmother of two Grandchildren, born to Hillary and Jack; William Dean and Cole Leo. One Grandson soon to be born to Brittany and Danielle.

Bonnie was a Caring and Loving Sister, Mother and Grandmother, She will always be remembered.

A Celebration of Life will be on October 19, 2019 from 11:30am - 3:00pm at Arlington Lakes Golf Club, 1211 S New Wilke Rd., Arlington Heights, IL 60005
Published in Suburban Life Publications from Oct. 18 to Oct. 25, 2019
