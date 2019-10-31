Suburban Life Publications Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
DuPage Cremations, Ltd. and Memorial Chapel
951 W. Washington St.
West Chicago, IL 60185
630-293-5200
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Divine Savior Parish
6700 Main St.
Downers Grove, IL
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Kubis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty J. Kubis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty J. Kubis Obituary
Betty J. Kubis

Betty J. Kubis age 92, of Downers Grove. Passed away October 11, 2019. Beloved wife of the late George A. Kubis. Loving mother of Janet, George, Dale (Judy) and the late Roy. Beloved daughter of the late Helen and William Jahnke. Proud grandmother of Chrystal, Nick and Robin. Great grandmother of Reagan. Dear sister of the late Ken.

George and Betty are the long time owners of Kubis Auto Body in Westmont.

Family and friends to gather Sat. Nov. 2nd for 10AM Memorial Mass at Divine Savior Parish 6700 Main St. Downers Grove. Light refreshments to be served immediately following service. Arrangements by DuPage Cremations, Ltd. (630)293-5200.
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DuPage Cremations, Ltd. and Memorial Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
""