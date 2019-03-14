Suburban Life Publications Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4343 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL 60515
(630) 968-1000
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4343 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL 60515
View Map
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
6:00 PM
Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4343 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL 60515
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
9:30 AM
Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4343 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL 60515
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary of Gostyn Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Batten
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty E. Batten

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Betty E. Batten Obituary
Betty E. Batten

Betty E. Batten, nee Blank, age 89; beloved wife of the late Raymond N. Batten; loving mother of Deborah (the late Michael) LaBonte, Sharon (Leander) Fisher, John Batten, Kathy (Don) Niestrom, Beth (Tim) Howerton, Amy (Stanley) Maslankowski, Raymond (fianc , Sandy Simental) Batten, Peggy (Shane) O'Flaherty, the late Linda (Bob) Doyle and the late Luetta (the late Ed) Nelson; dear grandmother of 35 grandchildren, great grandmother of 25 and great great-grandmother of 5.

Visitation Tuesday 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM with Prayer Service at 6:00 PM. Funeral Wednesday 9:30 AM from Adams Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home 4343 Main St. (1 block south of Ogden Ave.) Downers Grove to St. Mary of Gostyn Church. Mass 10:00 AM. Interment Private. 630-968-1000 or www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
Download Now
""