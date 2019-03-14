|
Betty E. Batten
Betty E. Batten, nee Blank, age 89; beloved wife of the late Raymond N. Batten; loving mother of Deborah (the late Michael) LaBonte, Sharon (Leander) Fisher, John Batten, Kathy (Don) Niestrom, Beth (Tim) Howerton, Amy (Stanley) Maslankowski, Raymond (fianc , Sandy Simental) Batten, Peggy (Shane) O'Flaherty, the late Linda (Bob) Doyle and the late Luetta (the late Ed) Nelson; dear grandmother of 35 grandchildren, great grandmother of 25 and great great-grandmother of 5.
Visitation Tuesday 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM with Prayer Service at 6:00 PM. Funeral Wednesday 9:30 AM from Adams Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home 4343 Main St. (1 block south of Ogden Ave.) Downers Grove to St. Mary of Gostyn Church. Mass 10:00 AM. Interment Private. 630-968-1000 or www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Mar. 14, 2019