Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Bernita Hausmann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernita Lou Hausmann


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bernita Lou Hausmann Obituary
Bernita Lou Hausmann

Born: July 31, 1937

Died: March 4, 2019

Bernita Lou Hausmann (nee Eiselstein), of Downers Grove, Illinois, age 81, passed away March 4, 2019. Born July 31, 1937 in Chester, Ohio, Bernita was preceded in death by her parents Bernard Alva and Helen Louise (nee Cooper).

She was the beloved wife of 61 years to Herb Hausmann and is survived by her three children, Julie Troha (Steve), Jodi Cullen (Gary) and Marc Hausmann (Kathleen). Bernita is the grandmother to Taylor, Trevor, Kourtney, Cody, Nick, Ben, Will, Lyndsi, Macayli and Mariska and the sister of Patricia (nee Martin) and Latane (Pete) Eiselstein and aunt to many nieces and nephews.

Bernita was a graduate of Lakewood High School class of 1955.

The Hausmann family would like to thank Chateau Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for the compassionate care given to Bernita during her stay.

Donations may be made to the (www.alzfdn.org) in Bernita's name. Info at 630-325-2300.
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
""