|
|
Bernita Lou Hausmann
Born: July 31, 1937
Died: March 4, 2019
Bernita Lou Hausmann (nee Eiselstein), of Downers Grove, Illinois, age 81, passed away March 4, 2019. Born July 31, 1937 in Chester, Ohio, Bernita was preceded in death by her parents Bernard Alva and Helen Louise (nee Cooper).
She was the beloved wife of 61 years to Herb Hausmann and is survived by her three children, Julie Troha (Steve), Jodi Cullen (Gary) and Marc Hausmann (Kathleen). Bernita is the grandmother to Taylor, Trevor, Kourtney, Cody, Nick, Ben, Will, Lyndsi, Macayli and Mariska and the sister of Patricia (nee Martin) and Latane (Pete) Eiselstein and aunt to many nieces and nephews.
Bernita was a graduate of Lakewood High School class of 1955.
The Hausmann family would like to thank Chateau Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for the compassionate care given to Bernita during her stay.
Donations may be made to the (www.alzfdn.org) in Bernita's name. Info at 630-325-2300.
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Mar. 14, 2019