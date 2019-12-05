|
|
Bernard A. Stromberg, Jr.
Bernard A. "Bud" Stromberg Jr., age 77; cherished son of the late Lorraine and Bernard A. Stromberg Sr.; dear brother of Carol (Michael) Bidus and the late Richard J. (Penelope) Stromberg and the late Lawrence Michael Stromberg; fond uncle, nephew cousin and friend of many.
Memorial Mass Monday, December 9th, 10:00AM at St. Scholastica Church, 7800 Janes Ave., Woodridge, IL. Interment Assumption Cemetery. 630-968-1000 or www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Dec. 5, 2019