Benjamin KucabaBenny wasn't keen on formalities, so this will not read like a typical obituary. It will, however, be a small glimpse into what Benny liked and the people he adored. In short, he loved America, Chicago sports, Arizona Diamondbacks, his wife, family, friends, Nascar and collecting a bunch of stuff that Joyce and his brother Michael now must find meaningful homes for.He made Berwyn, Illinois, famous when he was born there on December 27, 1946 to Lula & Ben Kucaba. He was a typical teenager who raced cars up and down Rt. 66; listening to loud music and eating at the local drive-in. He taught his younger brother, Michael how to love and respect cars, music, sports, and his country. The bond they shared was solid and beautiful. He joined the Army in 1966 and when he returned, he went back to that drive-in to court a young carhop Joyce Daniels. He was charming, genuine and had a dry sense of humor that landed him the girl and together they said "I do" in 1971. Benny had a few careers, but none cooler than with the Arizona Diamondbacks. After moving to Arizona in 1992, he quickly immersed himself in working for this new team. He met hundreds of athletes, musicians, politicians, and famous people all while being humble and grateful that he could work for a company that valued him equally, just as they did those on the field. Because he was "connected" in AZ, his numerous nieces, nephews, godchildren, and friends would come visit and enjoy the perks of his hard work and impeccable reputation. He maintained a vigorous social schedule and relished traveling with and to family, as well as making new friends. His house became the hub for social gatherings and in true Benny fashion, he would do the manual labor to make sure it was all a success!Friends were key to his happiness, but Joyce was the fuel for his soul. Married 48 years, Benny and Joyce shared a storybook love. Kids were not in God's plan, so they went all in on their family. Chicago was their roots, but Arizona was their adventure. They shared the world together laughing and making genuine memories. Benny will be remembered as a good man. He should also be remembered as a great husband because he absolutely loved and adored his Mother-in-law Marlyn. Not typical for a married man to have a close connection to his wife's mother, but Benny was far from typical.Benny lived a great life. Now, he must give it back. And, in classic Ben fashion, he donated his body to science for research. A quiet gesture, but a huge impact on those that will come after him. Ben knew he didn't have much time left and spent his last months talking with those he loved. That gave him so much joy and comfort so he could be at peace when he softly faded home on September 7, 2020.A memorial service will take place in Chicago during the Spring of 2021.