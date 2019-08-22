Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
LaGrange Park Fire Department
447 N Catherine Avenue
Barry Emerson Fry

Barry Emerson Fry Obituary
Barry Emerson Fry

Born: May 24th, 1942

Died: May 3rd, 2019

Barry passed away peacefully on May 3rd, after battling cancer for 6 months. Barry was born on May 24th, 1942 to Allen and Margret Fry.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Marcia Swanson. Barry had a brother Allen who also passed away 2 weeks after Barry this past May.

Barry served on the LaGrange Park Fire Department for 20 years before retiring.

He is survived by his five children, Kevin, Joel, Tyler, Taylor and Katie Fry as well as 11 grandchildren.

MEMORIAL SERVICE

for Barry Emerson Fry

August 24th, 2019 at 10:00 AM

At LaGrange Park Fire Department

447 N Catherine Avenue
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Aug. 22, 2019
